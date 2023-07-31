Frail, Old and Lost: Joe Biden Stands Shirtless on Delaware Beach and Nobody Cares

by


Let’s Go, Brandon!

Joe Biden is relaxing on the beach today as Hunter Biden’s close friend and business associate is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family crimes.

Devon Archer is expected to testify on Joe Biden’s involvement in the family bribery and pay-for-play business deals.

Joe Biden sat alone on the beach and nobody cares.

This clown thinks confused Joe looks cool?

Joe is taking the next 10 days off.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.