“Joe Biden Has Never Met a Bribe He Didn’t Like – It’s Always Opposite Day with the Media” – Kari Lake Trashes Media and Biden Crime Family Following Devon Archer’s Testimony (VIDEO)

by

Popular Republican Kari Lake went on with Rob Schmitt on Newsmax on Thursday following Trump’s latest arraignment on speech crimes in Washington DC.

On Thursday the House Oversight Committee also released the transcript of Hunter Biden’s associate Devon Archer to the House Oversight Committee.

As expected the fake news mainstream media covered 12 seconds on the Devon Archer testimony that completely indicted the entire Biden Crime Family. But that same fake news media spent 111 minutes and 57 seconds on the latest Trump indictments for speech violations.

Kari Lake weighed in on the latest media lies.

Kari Lake: Yeah, it’s like they think we’re know or we’re cats with a laser pointer and they try to distract us over here so we don’t look over here. And what is going on in the White House is beyond egregious. It’s criminal behavior. And we’re sitting here wondering who’s really in control of the White House, because Joe Biden has never met a bribe he didn’t like. He’ll take a bribe from Burisma, from Ukraine, from the CCP, we have evidence of it. We’ve got the evidence of the 20 shell companies that they’re operating through to funnel the money in. Can you imagine for 1 second if even half of this story broke on the Trump family, they would be losing their minds. And it’s always opposite day with the media.

Via Rob Schmitt Tonight.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.