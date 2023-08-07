Joe Biden Admits He Is Past His Prime as He Celebrates Houston Astros 2022 World Series Victory (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday returned to the White House after 11 days on vacation.

Once again Joe Biden refused to answer questions as he shuffled across the South Lawn.

Biden welcomed the Houston Astros to the White House to celebrate their 2022 World Series victory.

The Houston Astros won the World Series over the Phillies in game 6 last November.

Joe Biden admitted he is past his prime during his short speech in the East Room.

This is a winning slogan for his 2024 White House bid.

Of course, Joe Biden knows the fix is in so he doesn’t care about polls showing the majority of voters, including Democrats, think he’s too old for a White House run.

“People counted you out, saying you’re past your prime. Hell, I know something about that,” Biden said to Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker.

