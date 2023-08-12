Iowa Democrats Despondent Over State’s New Fully Red Status: ‘It’s So Bad’

As we recently reported, Iowa is now a solidly red state.

This development is weighing heavily on Democrats in the state, who just can’t seem to catch a break lately.

They recently complained about this to the New York Times.

FOX News reports:

Despondent Democrats frustrated by defeat after defeat in Iowa: ‘It is so bad’ Iowa Democrats admitted they felt the party was at the “lowest point in decades” ahead of the 2024 election, as Republicans continue to dominate in the Hawkeye State. The once purple state has turned bright red, in recent years, as Republican Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a school choice bill, and restrictions on abortion and gender transition treatments for minors this year. Despondent Democrats complained to the New York Times that they are exhausted by defeat after defeat at the ballot box. “It is so bad,” Claire Celsi, a Democratic state senator from West Des Moines told the paper. “I can’t even describe to you how bad it is.” Former Representative Dave Loebsack, who represented Iowa’s 2nd congressional district from 2007 to 2021, said it was undeniable that Democrats were struggling in the state. “There’s no question that Democrats are at a low point in Iowa,” he said. “It’s difficult even to recruit people to run when we’re so far down.”

As Iowa goes, so goes the nation? Hopefully.

