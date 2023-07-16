REPORT: Iowa is Now a Solidly Red State

Iowa used to be a purple state, but not anymore. Like Florida, Iowa has switched to solid red.

People all over are starting to look at what’s happening to states like California and New York and are voting in ways to ensure that they don’t suffer the same fate.

Is there any wonder why Democrats want to skip Iowa and go right to the South Carolina primary?

FOX News reports:

How this onetime battleground state in heartland America turned bright red Iowa has gone from purple to deep red. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa on Friday signed into law a controversial bill passed earlier this week by the state’s GOP-dominated legislature that sharply limits abortion. The bill, which would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, is the latest example of Iowa Republicans flexing their muscles in a state that over the past dozen years has transformed from a crucial general election battleground to solidly red, with the GOP in control of the governor’s office, both legislative chambers in the statehouse and Iowa’s entire congressional delegation. Reynolds has signed laws this year that ban or significantly limit gender transition treatments for minors, allow families to use taxpayer money towards private-school tuition and loosen child labor rules in the state, as the GOP works to turn the onetime swing state into a bastion of conservatism… It wasn’t that long ago that Democrats were competitive in the state, controlling the governor’s office for a dozen straight years and one of the two U.S. Senate seats for three straight decades. But Democrats haven’t won a gubernatorial election since 2006 or a Senate contest since 2008.

And it’s not just Iowa.

Psst. Don't tell anyone. But, the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Arkansas have all moved more conservative in the last decade. Midwest Rebellion!!! How this onetime battleground state in heartland America turned bright redhttps://t.co/qyAYWQ2lnj — RedStateRebellion (@RedStateRBLN) July 15, 2023

Could this be the beginning of a nationwide trend? Wouldn’t that be nice?