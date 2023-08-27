Indiana Man Arrested For Driving While Intoxicated on Children’s Power Wheels Toy

An Indiana man has been arrested for driving a children’s Power Wheels toy car while intoxicated.

James McKee, 51, was stopped by Indiana State Police in Vincennes around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for driving without lights or a reflector.

The trooper said McKee was driving the toy car “erratically and showing signs of impairment.”

McKee then failed a field sobriety test.

Local station WTHR reports, “tests at a local hospital indicated the man was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.”

“Police arrested the man and took him to the Knox County Jail. He faces a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a felony,” the report explains.

McKee has a prior conviction of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Mattel’s Power Wheels Jeeps drive 2.5 to 5 miles per hour at most and have a weight limit of 130 pounds.