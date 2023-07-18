Latest Twitter Files Reveals UK-Based Self-Described “Disinformation” Tracking Website Urged Advertisers to Blacklist Gateway Pundit and 9 Other Conservative Websites

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported on the latest Twitter Files release earlier today.

In today’s Twitter Files release journalist Paul Thacker focused on the Disinformation network that Twitter used to silence, censor, and demonetize conservative and independent websites.

Paul Thacker then posted a more extensive version of his research on his Substack.

In his report, Thacker mentions one of the Center for Countering Digital Hate reports that included The Gateway Pundit.

Center for disinformation dark money Started by Imran Ahmed, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) sprang out of nowhere in late 2017 or early 2018. At the time, Ahmed was leaving a job as a political advisor to members of the British Labour Party and had just written a book … How this background as a political operative prepared Ahmed to brand himself as an expert in disinformation is unclear. His LinkedIn account makes no mention of his work as a political operative in England, although his biography at CCDH states that he is an “authority on social and psychological malignancies on social media, such as identity-based hate, extremism, disinformation, and conspiracy theories.” Ahmed now lives in Washington DC and his organization does not provide a list of funders. In early 2021, CCDH posted a report titled “The Disinformation Dozen” that alleged the majority of COVID vaccine disinformation came from just 12 accounts, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ahmed released the report just as the Biden administration began their COVID vaccine rollout and shortly before the House held hearings on disinformation at social media companies. Twitter officials began sharing Ahmed’s findings, soon after CCDH released them that March. “COVID-19 misinfo enforcement team is planning on taking action on a handful of accounts surfaced by the CCDH report,” reads a March 31 email, noting that Ahmded’s report was released right before the House held a hearing on disinformation where Facebook’s Mark Zuckeberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsy both testified, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai… … In a bumbling campaign they ran the year prior, CCDH targeted 10 websites for allegedly posting racist narratives. CCDH claimed in one example that Zero Hedge had run a racist article that stated Black Lives Matter is “practically a revolutionary operative of the CIA via Soros” and another article that suggested Black Lives Matter is a George Soros “Astroturf” campaign for “leftists and their agenda to reshape the fabric of American society.” Fact checkers with the NBC News “verify unit” fell for CCDH’s fake report, writing, “Google has banned two far-right websites from its advertising platform after research revealed the tech giant was profiting from articles pushing unsubstantiated claims about the Black Lives Matter protests.”

The CCDH report mentioned by Thacker, Defund Racism: Black Lives Matter was used to urge advertisers to blacklist The Gateway Pundit and other conservative websites from mainstream advertisers.

The Center of for Countering Digital Hate used this as an excuse to include The Gateway Pundit on their list of racist websites.

They included TGP because we reported on the insanity of the FBI labeling white supremacists the country’s number one threat when Black Lives Matter-Antifa just detroyed $2 billion in private property in their continued attacks on society.

This is not the first time the Center for Countering Digital Hate has targeted The Gateway Pundit.

The Gateway Pundit was targeted by the same group back in February.

he Center for Countering Digital Hate is a far-left group based in Britain led by Imran Ahmed. The sole purpose of the organization is to harass internet advertisers from posting ads on conservative websites in order to silence conservative voices and put them out of business.

Below are CCDH’s latest areas of research, investigation, and advocacy of the far-left group:

On Thursday, notorious stalker Taylor Lorenz used the Center for Countering Digital Hate, or vice versa, to attack Elon Musk and prominent conservatives and medical experts as extremist influencers on Twitter.

They offer no evidence to back up their claims. This was another very shoddy report by Taylor Lorenz that could open her and the Post up to potential lawsuits.

The article lists the top 10 Twitter Extremist Influencers.

The list includes:

Andrew Tate Dr. Robert Malone Andrew Anglin Emerald Robinson Rogan O’Handley (DC Draino) Peter McCullough Stew Peters Anthime Gionet (Baked Alaska) Rizza Islam Gateway Pundit

The article by Lorenz includes a line about extremist accounts of “self-professed Nazis, disinformation actors, misogynists, and homophobes.”

It’s not clear how they tie that to The Gateway Pundit, a website with women, minorities, and gays, but be assured that we will investigate their allegations.

This morning, The Gateway Pundit reached out to DC Draino, who made the list along with TGP.

“It’s such BS, and now I’m shadowbanned. The “press” really doesn’t like when you criticize the government,” DC Draino told The Gateway Pundit.

Host Emerald Robinson also reacted to the news as one of the “top 10 extremist influencers.”

Thanks to @TaylorLorenz for naming me a Top 10 “extremist influencer” in @washingtonpost – it’s the ultimate compliment from the newspaper of record for pagans, pedophile supporters, abortion fanatics, and church arsonists. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 11, 2023

Thrilled to be named in the Top 10 Twitter Influencers today by @WaPo alongside legends like @RWMaloneMD & @P_McCulloughMD & @gatewaypundit. We pulled 20 billion impressions in 1 year. Agents called me today with endorsements & book deals. Thanks again to @TaylorLorenz. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 11, 2023

Via Taylor Lorenz at the Washington Post: