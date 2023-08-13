Hypocrite Congressman Jamie Raskin Claims Trump Used Government as an “Instrument for Self Enrichment”

Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin made the outrageous and fictitious claim that Donald Trump used the government for his own self enrichment during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” with Anchor Jonathan Karl.

Karl asked Raskin his thoughts on allegations that Biden family received bribes from foreign countries.

“You know, we’ve seen — we saw Donald – you know, we saw Joe Biden at one point say that Hunter Biden had no dealings, got no money from China. We now see from hunter’s own words that that’s not true. Does – are – does any of this raise concerns for you, you know, the money from Ukraine, the money from China, the money from Russia?”

Raskin replied:

“Here’s what I’m concerned about. During the Trump administration, we saw the development of a completely new public philosophy, which is that government is not an instrument of the common good in the public interest. Government is an instrument for private self-enrichment, for the guy who gets in, for his family, for his private businesses. And that’s a model that we’re seeing all over the world now.”

This claim is clearly and demonstrably false. Donald Trump, unlike most politicians, LOST money as a result of serving in office. As reported by NBC,

“The presidency has been bad for Donald Trump’s finances, with his personal net worth falling from $4.5 billion to $3.1 billion over the past two years, according to the latest Forbes billionaires list. Trump dropped 138 spots to 259 on the Forbes 400, an annual measure of the richest people in the U.S. During that same period, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos rose to the top spot, with an estimated fortune 52 times greater than that of the president, at $160 billion.”

Donald Trump willingly chose to reject his presidential salary which would have totaled $1,600,000 by the end of his term. If Trump wanted to become President simply to get rich, he sure did a bad job at it. Jamie Raskin on the other hand has not rejected his congressional salary of $174,000.

Raskin, like many other members of congress, has accumulated tremendous wealth while “serving” in elected office. In fact, according to estimates Raskin is a multimillionaire worth over $4,000,000. How is it that someone who is making $174,000 a year manages to get that kind of wealth?

When comparing the careers of Trump and Raskin, it is clear who used their office to get rich. It is unwise to throw stones when you live in a glass house. This is a clear example of the pot calling the kettle black.

If Raskin actually cared about politicians using their office to get rich, he would speak up about the Biden crime family allegedly receiving millions of dollars in bribes from foreign interests.

🚨BIDEN FAMILY INVESTIGATION🚨 Today we’re releasing a bank records memo detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine. As Hunter was sealing these deals, then-VP Biden dined with these oligarchs in DC. 🧵 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

If it weren’t for double standards, these democrats would have no standards at all. They are so caught up in their Trump derangement syndrome that they have lost their grasp on reality.