House Republicans Issue Subpoenas Compelling Witness Testimony on Political Interference in Hunter Biden Investigation

Republicans on the House Judiciary and House Ways and Means Committees issued subpoenas for IRS investigators and DOJ officials with knowledge of the political interference and preferential treatment in the Hunter Biden investigation.

The subpoenas were sent to the following individuals:

“Today, the House Committee on the Judiciary and House Committee on Ways and Means issued subpoenas to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigators and Biden Administration Department of Justice (DOJ) officials present at or with direct knowledge of a meeting on October 7, 2022, in which now-Special Counsel David Weiss allegedly claimed he was prevented from bringing charges against President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for tax crimes. The subpoenas come after the DOJ and the IRS refused to comply with multiple requests for voluntary transcribed interviews with these key witnesses.” House Republicans said.

US Attorney from Delaware Dave Weiss was assigned to investigate Hunter Biden’s crimes.

IRS whistleblowers bravely came forward and revealed the DOJ was giving Hunter Biden preferential treatment.

Recall, David Weiss signed a June 7 letter claiming he had been granted “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden case.

This contradicts what an IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley heard David Weiss say during one of his in-person meetings with the prosecutor.

Merrick Garland however has insisted David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

In March Garland said under oath that Weiss had full authority to charge Hunter Biden.

“The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been advised that he has full authority … to bring cases in other jurisdictions if he feels it’s necessary,” Garland said.

“Only after a sweetheart plea deal fell apart during a hearing before a federal judge in Delaware did AG Garland designate Mr. Weiss as Special Counsel, raising concerns that the Attorney General’s and Mr. Weiss’s statements to Congress were not truthful.” House Republicans said.

Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan released a joint statement on holding the DOJ and IRS accountable:

“Our Committees, along with the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, have sought these interviews since IRS whistleblowers came forward with concerning allegations of political interference in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling and tax evasion. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has consistently stonewalled Congress. Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they may lead, and our subpoenas compelling testimony from Biden Administration officials are crucial to understanding how the President’s son received special treatment from federal prosecutors and who was the ultimate decision maker in the case. Americans deserve to know the truth, especially now that Attorney General Garland has appointed as special counsel the same U.S. Attorney who oversaw Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal and botched the investigation into his alleged tax crimes.”