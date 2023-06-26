Who Wrote the Letter? – US Attorney Weiss Signed June 7 Letter Claiming He Had Been Granted “Ultimate Authority” Over Hunter Biden Case

US Attorney from Delaware David Weiss signed a June 7 letter claiming he had been granted “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden case.

“Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss told the House Judiciary Committee he had “been granted ultimate authority” over prosecutorial decisions related to the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden in a June 7, 2023, letter obtained by The Federalist. However, Weiss’s letter to Congress — and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s earlier testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Weiss had “full authority” to charge Hunter Biden — directly conflicts with statements Weiss made to senior members of the team investigating the Biden son.” – The Federalist reported.

Who told Weiss to sign the letter?

New whistleblower evidence, including multiple contemporaneous e-mails from IRS investigators, strongly suggests that Weiss lied to Congress in that letter. So who told Weiss to sign that letter, and who actually wrote it for him and made him send it? https://t.co/ngOckUk7f8 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 26, 2023

This contradicts what an IRS whistleblower heard David Weiss say during one of his in-person meetings with the prosecutor.

Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whis told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Whistleblower Gary Shapely said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the US Attorney.

“United States Attorney Weiss was present for the meeting. He surprised us by telling us on the charges, quote, ‘I’m not the deciding official on whether charges are filed,’ unquote.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland however has insisted David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

In March Garland said under oath that Weiss had full authority to charge Hunter Biden.

“The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been advised that he has full authority … to bring cases in other jurisdictions if he feels it’s necessary,” Garland said.

“Weiss said he tried to go to the DC US Attorney’s office and they wouldn’t approve it. And he was trying to go charge it elsewhere in California – and he was trying to seek special counsel authority and that got denied and so this was a shocker to the agents who were present,” Mark Lytle told Fox News.

Merrick Garland last Friday said during a press conference that Weiss had full authority to make a decision to prosecute in any district he wanted to.

“As I said at the outset, Mr. Weiss was appointed by President Trump as the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and assigned this matter during the previous administration and would be permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to,” Garland said on Friday.

BREAKING: Garland avoids key question and issues non-denial of allegations that Hunter (and Joe) Biden prosecution obstructed by Biden political appointees.pic.twitter.com/qmeb4FYwyO — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 23, 2023

Who is telling the truth?

House Speaker McCarthy on Monday appeared on Fox & Friends and said House Republicans will start an impeachment inquiry on Merrick Garland if what Weiss said is true.

“By July 6, because of the allegations from the IRS, because of the whistleblowers and the DOJ – Garland, what he is saying, and what David Weiss are saying privately are two different things, and if it comes true what the IRS whistleblowers are saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the Attorney General,” McCarthy said.