HORROR: Candidate for Deputy Shot in Ecuador

Estefany Puente, a candidate for deputy in the National Assembly of Ecuador, was the victim of a shooting on Thursday, 10, in the city of Quevedo. A bullet struck Estefany’s left arm.

The attack came one day after the country’s presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, was shot dead.

Puente’s car was targeted by two unidentified men. The candidate, her father and a campaign worker were in the car.

Images are circulating on social media of a car with its windshield shattered by gunfire and broken glass.

They were leaving a social organization in the city of Quevedo when the suspects intercepted the car.

Local police are still investigating the motive for the attack and are examining footage from security cameras in the area.

Right-wing presidential candidate killed

Right-wing candidate Fernando Villavicencio, 59, was shot three times in the head during a political event in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, last Wednesday, 9.

His main campaign platform was the repression of the criminal organizations that dominate the country through drug trafficking.

According to local authorities, six people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in Villavicencio’s death, and another suspect died in a gunfight with police officers. At least nine people were injured in the attack.

The Los Lobos criminal gang claimed responsibility for the attack. Hours after the attack, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in the country and said that presidential elections would still be held on August 20.