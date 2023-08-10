ECUADOR: Criminal Faction Claims Responsibility for Assassination of Right-Wing Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio

The criminal gang “Los Lobos,” based in Ecuador, has claimed responsibility for the attack that resulted in the assassination of right-wing presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

In a video posted on the social media platform “X,” formerly known as Twitter, a group of masked and armed men threaten presidential candidate Jan Topic, who also advocates for a tougher stance against criminals.

With more than 8,000 inmates spread across Ecuador’s prisons, Los Lobos is identified by the InSight Crime observatory as the second-largest criminal group in Ecuador.

The gang emerged following the death of the leader of Ecuador’s largest faction, Los Choneros, which paved the way for the rise of other dissident groups involved in drug trafficking.

Los Choneros is known to be an offshoot of the Sinaloa Cartel in Ecuador.

Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead yesterday, on the 9th, following a speech in the capital, Quito. The presidential candidate, who ranked fourth in the polls, had previously reported receiving threats from members of Los Choneros.

The Los Lobos group, which is involved in international cocaine trafficking, has also recently been linked to brutal deaths in Ecuadorian prisons.

In May 2022, this faction was responsible for a riot that left 43 dead in a Santo Domingo prison.

Watch the video to see the exact moment of the attack that led to the death of candidate Villavicencio: