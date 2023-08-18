HE’S SHOT: Biden Forgets to Unplug Earpiece After Presser, Then Walks Away Without Shaking Hands with Other Two Leaders (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday hosted a first-ever trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David in Maryland.

After the meeting, Joe Biden held a joint ‘press conference’ with the Japanese Prime Minister and South Korean President.

Biden read from his notecards as he answered softball questions.

One reporter asked Joe Biden to comment on the special counsel investigation into his son Hunter.

Biden refused to comment: “I have no comments on any investigation that’s going on.”

Biden took the opportunity to trash Trump and his “America first policies.”

“His America first policy…has made us weaker, not stronger,” Biden said.

After the so-called press conference, Joe Biden forgot to unplug his earpiece then he walked away without shaking hands with the other leaders.

Biden walked away as Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk Yeol shook hands.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH: