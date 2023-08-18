Joe Biden: “America First” Policies Make the United States “Weaker, Not Stronger” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday hosted a first-ever trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David in Maryland.

After the meeting, Joe Biden held a joint press conference with the Japanese Prime Minister and South Korean President.

The 80-year-old described the summit by reading from his notes.

Joe Biden also read answers from his notecards.

At one point, Joe Biden insulted a Japanese reporter who asked him a few questions: “I’m glad I didn’t have you as my law professor!”

Biden took the opportunity to trash Trump and his “America first policies.”

“His America first policy…has made us weaker, not stronger,” Biden said.

81 million votes…

WATCH: