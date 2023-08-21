Hawaii Governor Josh Green Announces Over 1,050 Lahaina, Maui Citizens Remain Unaccounted for Including Children (VIDEO)

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was peppered with questions during a visit to Lahaina this week. Bissen had no idea how many children are missing.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the inferno swept through the town on Tuesday August 8th. The mayor has NO IDEA how many kids are missing!

They have already found over 110 bodies in the fire.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green announced on Sunday that over 1,000 people in Lahaina, Maui remain missing including children.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green:

“More than a thousand are unaccounted for, about 1,050… Do I wish those sirens went off? Of course, I do. And I think that the answer that the Emergency Administrator from Maui who resigned was, of course, unsatisfactory to the world, but it is the case that we have historically not used those kinds of warnings for fires.”

Via Kanekoa the Great.

