Outrageous! Maui County Mayor Has No Idea How Many Children are Missing 11 Days After Lahaina Inferno (Video)

by

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was peppered with questions during a visit to Lahaina this week. Bissen has no idea how many children are missing.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the inferno swept through the town on Tuesday August 8th. The mayor has NO IDEA how many kids are missing!

Via Jeremy Lee.

Jeremy Lee: How many children are missing?

Mayor Bissen: I don’t know.

Jeremy Lee: Yes you do. How many children are missing? You’re a disaster!

Mayor Bissen: I would be happy to answer that.

(more talking)

Mayor Bissen: Many children are missing. I guess we can…End this right now.

He has no idea how many are dead or missing.
What a disgrace.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.