Hawaii Democrat Governor Josh Green Says Climate Change Amplified the Cost of Human Error with Maui Wildfire Response (VIDEO)

Hawaii’s Democrat governor Josh Green appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” to discuss the Maui wildfires that ravaged Lahaina.

Governor Green told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that climate change amplified the cost of human error with the wildfire response.

“Are you saying that climate change amplified the cost of human error?” Margaret Brennan asked governor Green.

“Yes, it did,” Green said.

Hundreds have died in the Maui wildfires and the death toll is rising.

The historic town of Lahaina has been destroyed by the fires.

Charred remains of entire families huddled together have been found in their homes.

Morgues are running out of body bags.

The devastation and loss of life is largely due to the slow emergency response from both federal and state governments – both run by incompentent and corrupt Democrats.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday there was an official request made to divert the water and it was ignored for several hours by Deputy Director M. Kaleo Manuel (an Obama Foundation fellow) of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM).



M. Kaleo Manuel

Maui’s emergency operations chief, Herman Andaya, had no conventional background in disaster response, an alarming revelation that has heightened concerns over his decision-making.