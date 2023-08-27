Green Day Selling ‘Nimrod’ Shirts With Trump’s Mug Shot

Washed-up pop punk band Green Day is selling a t-shirt featuring former President Donald Trump’s face in the style of their 1997 “Nimrod” album cover.

Proceeds from the $35 shirt will be donated to Greater Good Music, a charity bringing food to people affected by the Maui wildfires.

In a bizarrely worded post about the shirts, Green Day posted on Instagram, “Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

The Giuliani Legal Defense Fund bit appears to be a joke.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Billie Joe Armstrong, the band’s singer, announced that he’s renouncing his US citizenship over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

“F*ck America. I’m f*cking renouncing my citizenship. I’m f*cking coming here,” Armstrong shouted to a London crowd last year.

It is unclear if he moved or was just having a temper tantrum.

In 2016 Green Day sang “No KKK, No Fascist USA, No Trump” at the American Music Awards in response to Trump winning the election.