GOP Floods Web with Answers When Biden Asks for List of His Failures

Not much of a challenge

Well, he did ask.

The GOP is going wild online with dozens of responses to Joe Biden’s challenge to name a single “objective” he’s set out to do, but failed.

Among the points:

Afghanistan withdrawal

Schools to open in 2021

Masking to last only 100 days

Will never mandate vaccines

Immigration

Inflation

Uniting the country

Cure cancer

Help the middle class

Pay off student debt

End “forever wars”

“I won’t traffic on fear and division”

Cut the deficit

Cut the debt

Will not politicize the DOJ

‘No one making less than $400,000/year will pay a single penny more in federal taxes…”

…and more.

A report at Summit.news added its own comment, explaining that Biden issued the challenge while promoting his so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which actually doesn’t reduce inflation.

“It’s not much of a challenge,” the publication said.

Here are pieces of the online thread on the topic of Biden’s failures:

Ok, @JoeBiden, since you asked: — Schools will open in 2021

— Will spend $7 of every $10 in education funding on “pre-school only”

— Masking only to last 100 days

— Will never mandate vaccines

— Don’t worry about “vaccine passports”

— Will always defer to “the science”

— CDC… https://t.co/ZlTkCI3uw3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 16, 2023

When he wasn’t “angrily yelling or creepy whispering, Biden tried to entice children to join him for ice cream,” the report explained.

“I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you,” he told them.

