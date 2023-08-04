Get Woke, Go Broke: Anheuser-Busch Loses $395 Million in Second Quarter – Coors Sees $47 Million Increase Over Last Year (VIDEO)

Earlier this week Anheuser-Busch laid off hundreds of US workers following its trans advertising disaster.

A-B laid off hundreds of workers following months of declining sales after Bud Light executives decided to use spastic and obnoxious trans activist Dylan Mulvaney as their spokesmodel. Beer drinkers were not impressed.

The company has lost a chunk of their beer-drinking customers following the stunt by far left former executive Alissa Heinerscheid.

This week their quarterly numbers were released. Anheuser-Busch lost $395 million in the second quarter and 10% of its sales.

Meanwhile, Coors saw a $47 million increase in sales in second quarter.

Brian Brenberg: We’re getting the first earnings report since the company’s controversy began. Anheuser Bush taking a $395,000,000 hit in us. Sales, down more than 10% compared to the same period last year. Here’s why bud’s not winning back. Customer goodwill and competitors are pouncing. Coors Light and Miller Light are now outselling bud by 50%. Bud light’s big asset, of course, wasn’t its beer, but the brand had built for decades. People drank bud light because they liked the bud light brand. And all of that has changed. Coors seeing profits. Soar now $342,000,000 in net income for the second quarter. That’s a huge increase from last year. But what’s fascinating is customers who left bud light don’t seem to be looking back.

Via The Big Money Show.

