Get Woke – Go Broke: Bud Light Brewer Anheuser Busch Lays Off Hundreds of US Workers Following Advertising Disaster

Anheuser Busch laid off hundreds of workers this week following months of declining sales after Bud Light executives decided to use spastic and obnoxious trans activist Dylan Mulvaney as their spokesmodel. Beer drinkers were not interested.

The company has lost billions in revenue since the insane decision by lecturing, far left former executive Alissa Heinerscheid.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Anheuser-Busch InBev laid off hundreds of workers at its U.S. offices after months of slumping sales at Bud Light. The world’s largest brewer, which also sells Stella Artois and Budweiser, on Wednesday said the cuts would affect less than 2% of its roughly 18,000 U.S. workforce. The layoffs won’t impact front-line workers such as brewery and warehouse staff, the company said. “While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success,” Anheuser-Busch Chief Executive Brendan Whitworth said in a written statement. “These corporate structure changes will enable our teams to focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone.” The restructuring eliminated corporate and marketing roles at major U.S. offices, including St. Louis, New York and Los Angeles.

Two percent of the workforce was let go this week.

What a disaster.

CNN added: