General Michael Flynn Comments on Torture of J6 Prisoners Held in Isolation for Months in Closet Cells

General Michael Flynn spoke with Joe Hoft and Brian Lupo at Mike Lindell’s Election Summit about the shocking report from The Gateway Pundit on the torture of Jan 6 prisoner Ryan Samsel.

JoeHoft.com reports General Flynn shared that he was in charge of, and involved in, the capture and retention of terrorists during the War on Terror.

He said that the US never treated even the worst terrorists this way.

This is so outrageous. This must not be allowed to happen in America! Where are the judges? Where are members of Congress? Where is @POTUS Despite what this man is accused of, this is not American Justice! This man must be released immediately.@gatewaypundit thanks for… https://t.co/LNvT8gIyai — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) August 17, 2023

January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel has been held in prison without trial now since January 2021.

During his two-and-a-half years without trial Ryan has been moved around to 17 different facilities. Ryan has been beaten, abused, tortured, and neglected since his arrest in January 2021.

Earlier this week The Gateway Pundit received exclusive photos from Ryan Samsel’s prison cell at the FDC in Philadelphia. The cell was a size of a closet with a light on all of the time. The cell had a thin blue mattress, no sheets or blankets, no clothing, and he was kept here for five months straight.

The photos are just shocking. This is taking place in America today. This is who we are.

Ryan told The Gateway Pundit in a conversation this week, “I was kept in … a hard cell. And in that particular cell about five, six months. I even told you what was happening is the judge was actually calling, trying to get in contact with me because I wasn’t in a named cell. They were missing me and they were saying I wasn’t showing up to court. They were saying I wasn’t showing up to medical. But they were pretty much keeping me in there… Like I said, it was cold, the light was on, there’s zero window. And that followed me from Virginia. When I was in Virginia, it was the same exact conditions.”