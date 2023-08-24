GA State Senator Colton Moore on Trump’s Indictment: “This is the Exact Strategy that Dictators and Authoritarians Use All Across the World, Even Saddam Hussein Used This” (VIDEO)

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Thursday morning.

Later today President Trump will head to Atlanta, Georgia where he will be booked on speech crimes. This is a defining moment in American history.

Senator Moore called for a special session of the Georgia Senate to defund criminal Atlanta DA Fani Willis for bastardizing US Law and charging Americans for SPEECH CRIMES – Something unique in US history but used frequently by brutal dictatorships to control their populace.