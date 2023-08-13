In First Public Appearance Since Going Viral With ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Musician Oliver Anthony Shares Bible Verse to Packed Crowd (Video)

Recorded before his anthem for the w ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ exploded, musician Oliver Anthony shared a little bit about himself on Rumble.

In his raw, honest and unfiltered introduction, Oliver provides both personal background and how he came to pen his new hit.

He also shares power testimony of his faith in God after being what he calls, “an angry little agnostic punk.”

“There is a divine creator that loves you and sometimes it takes falling down on your knees and getting ready to call things quits before it is obvious that He’s there…but He is always there. You just got to look out for Him and listen for Him.”

Watch it here, it is beautiful.

On Sunday, Oliver performed in his first public appearance since going viral and shared his faith with the crowd.

“Before we start singing, and I mean we, ’cause I hope y’all are gonna be singing too. I just had something I felt compelled to share with you.”

“This is in Psalms, Psalms 37, 12 – 20. The wicked plot against the righteous and nash their teeth at them. But the Lord laughs at the wicked for he knows their day is coming. The wicked draw the sword and bend the bow to bring down the poor and needy, to slay those whose ways are upright.”

“But their swords will pierce their own hearts and their bows will be broken. Better the little that have righteousness than the wealth of many wicked. For the power of the wicked will be broken, but the Lord upholds the righteous. The blameless spend their days under the Lord’s care and their inheritance will endure forever. In times of disaster, they will not wither and in days of famine, they will have plenty. But the wicked will perish.”

Choking with emotion as he finished, “Though the Lord’s enemies are like the flowers of the field, they will be consumed and they will go up in smoke.”

JUST IN: Oliver Anthony shares a verse from the Bible in his first public appearance since going viral for his ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ song. “Before we start singing, and I mean we, ’cause I hope y’all are gonna be singing too. I just had something I felt compelled to share… pic.twitter.com/zqJb7tDkvc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2023

As a testament to how many people have been touched by his song, and how his populist anthem has struck a cord with so many people, despite the fact the song has been out for less than a week, the enthusiastic crowd sang along with every word.

Oliver told the crowd, “It’s crazy to me because I remember back in June I played here for about 20 people.”