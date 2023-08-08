FBI Special Agent Who Investigated Trump-Russia Collusion to Plead Guilty to Conspiring with Russian Oligarch

FBI Special Agent Charles McGonigal is expected to plead guilty next week to conspiring with a Russian oligarch.

Earlier this year former Special Agent in charge of counter-intelligence in the New York field office, Charles McGonigal, was arrested for conspiring with Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian Oligarch.

Charles McGonigal was hit with a five-count indictment and charged with “violating and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) and with conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering.”

Mr. McGonigal retired in 2018, according to the DOJ’s press release.

While working at the FBI, he “supervised and participated in investigations of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska.”

Per the DOJ: U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a Court interpreter, violated U.S. sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch. They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better. This Office will continue to prosecute those who violate U.S. sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their own pockets.”

“As alleged, Mr. McGonigal and Mr. Shestakov, both U.S. citizens, acted on behalf of Deripaska and fraudulently used a U.S. entity to obscure their activity in violation of U.S. sanctions. After sanctions are imposed, they must be enforced equally against all U.S. citizens in order to be successful. There are no exceptions for anyone, including a former FBI official like Mr. McGonigal. Supporting a designated threat to the United States and our allies is a crime the FBI will continue to pursue aggressively.” the DOJ said on Monday.

The DOJ alleges that both McGonigal and Shestakov knew that their actions violated US sanctions because McGonigal received classified information that Deripaska would be added to a list of Russian oligarchs to be sanctioned.

McGonigal is expected to plead guilty in Manhattan federal court next week, according to a court filing.

