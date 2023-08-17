FBI Shoots and Kills Another American in Pre-Dawn Raid in Albuquerque

The FBi was out killing another American on Tuesday morning in a predawn raid.

It was the third killing by the FBI in recent weeks.

Whoa! A third recent FBI hit mob shooting during a pre dawn raid! And they refuse to release any details! What’s going on here? ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI says its agents were involved in a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning in Albuquerque. According to… pic.twitter.com/f3lFydwlvx — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) August 17, 2023

The FBI is hiding the details from the public. They refuse to say if the deceased had a gun.

ABQ Journal reported:

The FBI shot and killed a person Tuesday morning in Albuquerque but released few details about the incident, including where it took place. The agency’s Public Affairs Office said in a news release that the shooting occurred around 6 a.m. “One subject is deceased and FBI personnel were unharmed,” according to the release. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.” The FBI did not say where in the city the shooting happened, if the person who was killed had a weapon or give any other details.

KRQE crews captured a heavy law enforcement presence near Chelwood Park Blvd. and Mountain Rd.

KOB4 reported from the scene.

The FBI shot and killed an elderly Utah man last week who was taking care of his blind son.