FBI Shoots and Kills Another American in Pre-Dawn Raid in Albuquerque

by

The FBi was out killing another American on Tuesday morning in a predawn raid.

It was the third killing by the FBI in recent weeks.

The FBI is hiding the details from the public. They refuse to say if the deceased had a gun.

ABQ Journal reported:

The FBI shot and killed a person Tuesday morning in Albuquerque but released few details about the incident, including where it took place.

The agency’s Public Affairs Office said in a news release that the shooting occurred around 6 a.m.

“One subject is deceased and FBI personnel were unharmed,” according to the release. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

The FBI did not say where in the city the shooting happened, if the person who was killed had a weapon or give any other details.

KRQE crews captured a heavy law enforcement presence near Chelwood Park Blvd. and Mountain Rd.

KOB4 reported from the scene.

The FBI shot and killed an elderly Utah man last week who was taking care of his blind son.

New Details Emerge About 75-Year-Old Utah Man Gunned Down by FBI Agents – Neighbor Captures Footage Showing the Moments Before He Was Killed (VIDEO)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

