Ex-Stripper Reveals How She Was Able to Manipulate Hunter Biden WITHOUT Sex – Now She Fears for Her Safety

Hunter Biden being in the company of escorts and strippers is not new. But one stripper has come forward despite concerns about her family’s safety to explain how she was able to con Joe Biden’s son without engaging in intercourse with him.

To think, Joe has called Hunter “the smartest guy he knows.”

The stripper, who asked to be called Kennedy, told the New York Post that the Hunter was an “easily manipulated puppy dog.”

She explained that she conned Hunter out of nearly $20,000 during her relationship with him from 2018 to 2019. The Post notes this was happening at the same time Hunter was presenting himself as an international power player and making millions for himself and his dad.

Kennedy then revealed how she pulled this off. Hunter was so naive and desperate that she just led him along, leaving him to just think he might get rewarded at the end.

He was like a dog that I dragged and led on. I just led him on and played with him like a walking ATM.

Hunter, in other words, was just buying her gifts while getting absolutely nothing in return. Kennedy also notes she has a bit of experience dealing with “men” just like Hunter.

I had a few guys like Hunter who I would lead on and take tips and shopping from and leave them hanging. It’s part of the stripper gig. Get all you can out of these idiots and move on.

Kennedy called herself “beautiful and smart” for being able to scam Hunter. She might be giving herself a little too much credit considering who she is comparing herself to, though.

I was able to finesse Hunter without sex because I’m beautiful and smart. I saw a whale and took advantage, It was that easy.

The Post said they withheld Kennedy’s actual name because she told then she fears for her family’s safety and her own. She has good reason to worry as well.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Bill Stevenson, Jill Biden’s ex-husband, explained how the Bidens have bullied him for years.

After Stevenson and Jill parted ways, Joe’s brother Frank started demanding that Jill have the house she and Stevenson were sharing. Stevenson got a nasty surprise after he brushed Frank off.