OH MY: Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Reveals How the Vicious Biden Crime Family Has Bullied Him for Years – Says He Wants to Protect Trump (VIDEO)

The Biden Crime Family literally operates like an old-school Italian mafia according to Jill Biden’s ex-husband.

As the New York Post reported, Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill from 1970-1975, explained how the Bidens have bullied him for years in an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.

After Stevenson and Jill parted ways, Joe’s brother Frank started demanding that Jill have the house she and Stevenson were sharing. Stevenson got a nasty surprise after he brushed Frank off.

Frankie Biden of the Biden Crime Family comes up to me and he goes give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems. I looked at Frankie and I said, “Are you threatening me?” and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.

WATCH:

Guess who ordered Frank to screw over Stevenson? None other than then-senator Joe Biden himself according to Stevenson.

Stevenson went on to say the Biden Crime Family did not just stop with bogus tax indictment. They have continued to harass him for decades.

I was on the wrong side of them and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row. One little thing after another.

Stevenson went on to reveal the reason why he is coming forward now: he wants to protect Trump, who he is a big fan of.

I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country. This is why I’ve come forward. This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.

As the Post notes, Stevenson has previously spoken out against the Bidens. Back in 2020, he claimed that Jill cheated on him with Joe while they were still together.

This allegation contradicted the official line which is that Jill and Joe met on a blind date in 1974 when she and Stevenson were already separated.