EPIC! “Prosecute Hunter Biden” Sign Seen Flying Over Joe Biden’s Beach Home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware (VIDEO)

by

Epic!
A Trump supporter flew a sign over Rehoboth Beach in Delaware where Joe Biden has his beach home this weekend.

The sign reads, “Prosecute Hunter Biden.”

Why stop with Hunter? Joe Biden is his illegal business partner. We all know that now.

If we did not have a two-tiered Justice System in America today Hunter would have been locked up a long, long time ago.

Via I Meme Therefore I Am.

Here is the video on Rumble.

Here is more on the sign. It was funded by a group supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

More…

