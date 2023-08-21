EPIC! “Prosecute Hunter Biden” Sign Seen Flying Over Joe Biden’s Beach Home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware (VIDEO)

Epic!

A Trump supporter flew a sign over Rehoboth Beach in Delaware where Joe Biden has his beach home this weekend.

The sign reads, “Prosecute Hunter Biden.”

Why stop with Hunter? Joe Biden is his illegal business partner. We all know that now.

If we did not have a two-tiered Justice System in America today Hunter would have been locked up a long, long time ago.

Via I Meme Therefore I Am.

Buy this guy a beer! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 At the beach where Biden was vacationing someone flew a plane with a sign that said “PROSECUTE HUNTER BIDEN” pic.twitter.com/FHRlKzIuuH — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 21, 2023

Here is the video on Rumble.

Here is more on the sign. It was funded by a group supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

A ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden” flag attached to an airplane was flown above President Joe Biden’s Delaware beach house. “Hunter Biden should be behind bars. Joe Biden has abused the power of the President to protect Hunter, and the world needs to know,” said the group who paid for… pic.twitter.com/VF2HRvt0kH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2023

More…