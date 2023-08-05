Woke NASCAR Indefinitely Suspends Young Driver for Liking Meme Mocking George Floyd (PHOTO)

A young driver’s legacy will likely be forever stained because he liked a politically incorrect meme he thought was funny.

TMZ reported Saturday that first-year NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was suspended by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club (LMC) for liking a meme mocking George Floyd.

LMC first announced that they were suspending the 25-year-old driver and that Josh Berry would take his place in this weekends race.

We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team. Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.

NASCAR then released a statement expressing approval of Legacy Motor Club’s decision and followed by announcing they were suspending Grigson indefinitely.

NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.

NASCAR claims that Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book but refuse to provide any details.

Here is the meme that got Gragson suspended by NASCAR. The image shows the live-action version of Sebastian the crab from “The Little Mermaid” with Floyd’s face photoshopped.

The caption reads: “Under Da Knee, Under Da Knee.”

LOOK:

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was suspended because he “liked” this George Floyd meme https://t.co/RYtaNo6kly pic.twitter.com/L1G2E3N3Ci — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 5, 2023

Gragson was remorseful following the suspension and said he was disappointed in himself.