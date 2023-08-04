‘Election Interference’ – Trump Says Supreme Court Should ‘Intercede’ in Response to Jack Smith’s Abuse

President Trump said the US Supreme Court should ‘intercede’ after Biden’s Justice Department charged him with speech violations.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith’s latest indictment is a retread J6 committee garbage, free speech violations by the Biden DOJ who should know better, and ESP-like assumptions and mind-reading nonsense.

Trump said Jack Smith’s abuse is election interference.

Trump is right.

Biden hid at his Rehoboth Beach compound all week as his dirty Justice Department worked to jail his main political rival, Donald Trump.

“CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!” Trump said.