Disgraced Former FBI Agent and Russia Hoaxer Peter Strzok Encourages Parlay Bets on Trump Indictments and Co-Conspirators

“Russia, Russia, Russia” hoaxer and disgraced former FBI Agent Peter Strzok took to Twitter today to ask for advice on betting. Apparently, Strzok wants to know if he should “swing for the fence” with a 4-leg parlay.

Yes, people are betting on upcoming indictments as if this is some sort of joke. Of course, to someone (formerly) of power who was to remain unbiased and apolitical and who completely and totally misled the American public for years in order to undermine the very man he’s suggesting betting against is par for the course in this Banana Republic. He thinks of this as some sort of joke. To think at one point this man was a member of the Federal Bureau of Investigations!

Strzok, in addition to his involvement in and parroting of the Russia Hoax, also when famously asked by his mistress “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”, he infamously replied, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” Two FBI Agents saying they will stop the Trump Presidency sure sounds like a “conspiracy”.

Here is fired FBI agent Peter Strzok.

This is how you know they're all in on it https://t.co/CwMHiwKiO8 — George (@BehizyTweets) August 2, 2023

The Trump indictment referenced by Strzok is based on “baseless” election fraud claims (that have not been disproven in Court), Mike Pence sending back electors to the states (as it was going to be Constitutionally contested by members Congress, including a motion to recess for 10-days while an audit was conducted as per Senator Ted Cruz), and the protest at the Capitol on January 6th, where President Trump said to “peacefully and patriotically” make our voices heard.

The provable false claim of an “insurrection,” as the mainstream media loves to chirp like a Mockingbird searching for a mate despite not a single charge of 18 USC 2383, was well under way before President Trump was even done speaking (he was over an hour late from his scheduled time). And several of the initial breaches occurred around an unindicted individual who was urging protesters the night before to go “IN TO THE CAPITOL! That’s where our problems are!” That same individual would later text a relative that he “organized” it. But despite other J6ers being indicted for far less, he himself remains unindicted more than two and a half years later.

