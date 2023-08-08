Obama-Appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan Denies Gag Order Hearing Dates Requested by Trump’s Lawyers

Judge Tanya Chutkan scheduled a hearing on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s proposed gag order against Trump in the January 6 case for this Friday morning.

Trump’s lawyers and Jack Smith on Monday evening filed dueling motions on the proposed gag order.

On Monday evening President Trump’s attorneys responded to far-left DC Judge Tanya Chutkan’s expedited schedule to respond to Jack Smith’s request for a protective order – also known as a thinly veiled gag order.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday following Jack Smith’s latest federal indictment.

In response to President Trump’s post on Truth Social, dirty Jack Smith asked the far-left Obama judge overseeing the DOJ’s latest case against Trump to prevent the president from sharing information on the case with the public.

On Saturday Judge Tanya Chutkan, a biased left-wing tyrant in a robe who previously worked with Hunter Biden, gave President Trump until Monday at 5 PM to respond to a motion for protective order filed by dirty Jack Smith.

Judge Chutkan gave Trump only ONE DAY to respond rather than give him the standard 14 days.

This type of abuse is only reserved for President Trump and Republicans.

Trump’s counsel responded to Jack Smith’s request for a protective order (gag order) and addressed First Amendment issues.

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict Frist Amendment right. Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment and proliferated its false allegations,” Trump’s counsel wrote.

Jack Smith responded late Monday night in a competing motion and absurdly claimed the gag order is necessary because Trump wants to “litigate this case in the media, to the detriment of litigating this case in the courtroom.”

Trump’s legal team requested the gag order hearing be held on Monday or Tuesday of next week so both lawyers can be present for arguments since Trump attorney Todd Blanche will be tied up in court this week on matters related to Jack Smith’s superseding indictment filed in a Florida federal court.

Judge Chutkan denied the dates requested by Trump’s lawyers and scheduled the hearing for this Friday at 10 am.

This means Trump will likely only have one lawyer present for arguments on Friday.