Denmark Moves to Ban Burning the Koran or the Bible, as Intelligence Service Alerts About the Heightened Danger of Terrorism

It seems as if a little bit of sanity has finally made its way to the Scandinavian countries, after a season of burning the Koran that has rocked international relations with the Muslim world.

While Sweden is doubling down in its peculiar understanding that burning the holy books of millenary religions is a valid expression of the freedom of speech, Denmark has moved to restore reason to the theme, and prevent further deterioration of inter-cultural relations.

BBC reported:

“The Danish government has proposed a ban on setting the Quran alight in public after a series of burnings led to uproar in Muslim countries. […] The planned law will make improper treatment of the Quran or Bible a criminal offence punishable by a fine and jail sentence of up to two years.”

Denmark witnessed 170 demonstrations in recent weeks, including the burning of copies of the Quran in front of foreign embassies.

This move enraged Muslim countries across the world. Denmark’s PET intelligence service has publicly warned that the latest wave of demonstrations have intensified the terrorist threat.

The same effect occurred in Sweden, that has also seen a series of Quran burnings. The worsening of the security situation culminated when the Swedish embassy in Iraq was set alight by protesters.

“Copenhagen decided to move after further Quran burnings at the end of July in Denmark and Sweden. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on its members to take appropriate action against countries where the Quran was being desecrated.”

The authorities were quick to explain that the proposed new legislation will not be targeting verbal or written expressions or satirical drawings.

But burning religious texts serves no other purpose than creating division and hatred, according to the Deputy PM.

“‘It is a cornerstone of our democracy that you have the right to express yourself’, said Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen. ‘You also have to behave properly’.”

