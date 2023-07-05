Fire-Mad Sweden: Scandinavians Set to Burn Koran, Torah and the Holy Bible in the Name of ‘Freedom of Speech’

Sweden may be confusing freedom of speech with pyromania.

After destroying their own chances of ascension to NATO this month by sanctioning a Koran desecrating and burning demonstration about a week ago, now the Scandinavian country wants to double down, and let their misguided sense of ‘freedom’ set alight books from all three major Abrahamic religions.

“Three requests to burn religious texts, including a Torah book, have been submitted to police in Sweden by self-described free-speech advocates in what would likely spark further international uproar a week after a Quran was burned outside a mosque in Stockholm in a similar demonstration. Local police confirmed to Sweden’s national public broadcaster on Wednesday that it had received an application from an individual in his 30s to burn a Jewish and a Christian Bible outside Israel’s Embassy in Stockholm on July 15 as ‘a symbolic gathering for the sake of freedom of speech’. Another request to burn a Quran ‘as soon as possible’ in Stockholm was submitted by a woman in her 50s.” As expected, Police did not immediately rule out none of the requests, stating that ‘every application is reviewed on an individual basis’. “Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman expressed his dismay over the request, tweeting: ‘I am shocked and horrified by the prospect of the burning of more books in Sweden, be it the Koran, the Torah or any other holy book. This is clearly an act of hatred that must be stopped’.”

All the trouble started when 37 year-old Salwan Momika, an Iraqi migrant living in Sweden, staged a police-approved protest in which stomped on the Islamic holy book, filled some of its pages with bacon and set several others alight.

For the Swedish courts, a manifestation of free-speech. To everyone else paying attention, a demonstration of mental derangement.

The demonstration in Stockholm took place after a court overturned a ban on Quran burning.

The Saudi-based ‘Organization of Islamic Cooperation’ gathered its 57-member body at the Jeddah headquarters to call for collective measures to avoid future Quran burnings.

“An Islamic grouping of 57 states said on Sunday collective measures are needed to prevent acts of desecration to the Koran and international law should be used to stop religious hatred after the holy book was burned in a protest in Sweden. The statement by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, most of whose members have a Muslim-majority population, was issued after an extraordinary meeting in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah called to discuss Wednesday’s incident. ‘We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred’, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said.” Read more about Turkey’s irate reaction here:

The Swedish government was trying its best to patch things up.

"Sweden's government has condemned the burning of a Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque, calling it an 'Islamophobic' act, after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future desecration of the Muslim holy book. 'The Swedish Government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday'."

But what good are the ‘good intentions’ of the administration, if the burnings are court-approved, and the decision is falling to the police?