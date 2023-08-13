Democrat Congressman Calls on Biden to ‘Pass the Torch’ and Not Run in 2024 (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips, who has not ruled out running against Joe Biden, has called on the president to “pass the torch” and not run in 2024.

The congressman made the comments on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

“People want to turn the page,” Phillips said. “I think that’s fair to say. As a Democrat, I adore Joe Biden. He saved this country. He can cement his legacy. My real call to action right now is not about me. The call to action is to ask the president to pass the torch.”

When asked by host Chuck Todd if he does not want Biden to run for reelection, Phillips said that people “want to move on.”

“I’m representing what I believe to be the majority of the country that wants to turn the page, tired of the meanness and fear-mongering of Donald Trump,” Phillips said. “We’d like to see Joe Biden, a wonderful and remarkable man, pass the torch, cement this extraordinary legacy.”

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips: “Joe Biden, right now, is down seven points in the four swing states that will decide the next election. He has historically low approval numbers.” WORST PRESIDENT EVER!pic.twitter.com/o71uDDTjwe — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 13, 2023

Phillips said that he wants a moderate governor “hopefully from the heartland, from one of the four states that Democrats will need,” to run in the primary.

The congressman has floated the idea of running himself.

WATCH: @chucktodd presses @RepDeanPhillips on who he would like to see primary Pres. Biden. Phillips: “I would like to see a moderate governor”, and suggests Govs. Shapiro (Pa.) or Pritzker (Ill.). He adds, “some people have asked that I not use their names.” pic.twitter.com/0YMKIgvCHK — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 13, 2023

“Joe Biden right now is down seven points in the four swing states will decide the next election,” Phillips said. “He has historically low approval numbers, Chuck. About 55 percent of Democrats would like to see an alternative.”

When asked by Todd if his belief is due to the president’s age, Phillips said, “No, this is how the people feel.”

“I want anybody who wants to run – Joe Manchin, Cornel West, any of the governors,” Phillips said.

“That’s why we have primaries, because that doesn’t undermine the likelihood of returning, in this case, a Democrat to the White House,” Phillips added. “So that is the key. Enter the primary, my friends. Everybody who is on the bench, meet the moment. Don’t wait five years. We need you now.”