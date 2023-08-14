Crypto FTX scammer and Democrat darling Sam Bankman-Fried was hit with a superseding indictment on Monday and charged with using stolen customer funds to make more than $100 million in campaign donations ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Bankman-Fried was hit with seven counts of conspiracy and fraud over the collapse of FTX, Reuters reported.

Sam Bankman-Fried was jailed for witness tampering last Friday.

The 31-year-old Democrat darling spent more than $100 million to fund the midterms with his Ponzi scheme through the crypto exchange he founded (FTX).

Up to $2 billion is ‘missing’ after FTX collapsed.

Sam Bankman-Fried is Biden’s second biggest donor and he was funneling money through Ukraine – and that money sent to Ukraine was in turn used to fund the Democrats.

TGP reported previously that FTX was involved in transactions in Ukraine.

FTX was working in Ukraine and millions of dollars reportedly came back to crooked politicians in the US.

The feds recently dropped a campaign finance charge against the crypto scammer and Democrat donor due to a ‘procedural failing.’

Sam Bankman-Fried is also facing wire fraud and securities fraud charges.