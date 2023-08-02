Crooked Attorney General Merrick Garland Speaks to Reporters After DOJ Indicts Trump for Challenging 2020 Election Results – Calls Jack Smith a “Principled Leader”

On Monday Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate implicated Joe and Hunter Biden in the largest criminal pay-for-play scheme with foreign officials in US history.

So today Trump was indicted.

This is what they do. Biden breaks the law and then Trump is indicted.

Trump was hit with 4 counts for challenging the fraudulent 2020 election: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

There are SIX unnamed co-conspirators!

Following the indictment, corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke with reporters.

Merrick Garland: Today, an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding. The indictment was issued by a grand jury of citizens here in the District of Columbia, and it sets forth the crimes charged in detail. I encourage everyone to read it in full. The attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government, the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.

Jack Smith is one of the most corrupt officials in Washington DC – his record proves that. He is no hero.

It is now illegal to challenge an election- unless, of course, you’re a Democrat.