Jack Smith Did It Again! Grand Jury Not Told About Clinton Socks Case or Presidential Records Act

On Tuesday before his arraignment by his political rival Joe Biden, President Trump posted on Truth Social this stunning remark:

President Trump: THE GRAND JURY WAS NEVER TOLD ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT OR THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, BOTH EXONERATING!

From our earlier reports from the Trump Campaign.

THE CURIOUS HISTORY OF JACK SMITH

From 2010 To 2015, Smith Served Under Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, Leading The Public Integrity Section. “Smith served under Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, leading the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section from 2010 to 2015. Smith led a team of 30 prosecutors in conducting public corruption cases throughout the United States, including a mixed track record of going after high-profile politicians. He also inserted the DOJ into what would become the Lois Lerner IRS scandal targeting conservative nonprofit groups during the Obama years, which Trump has criticized him for since he became special counsel.” (Washington Examiner, 6/5/23)

After Leaving His DOJ Post In 2015, Smith Served As The First Assistant United States Attorney And Acting United States Attorney For The Middle District Of Tennessee. “After leaving the DOJ in 2015, Smith headed to Tennessee, where he served as the First Assistant United States Attorney and Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.” (NPR, 11/18/22)

President Trump Is Not The First Republican Executive Smith Has Over-Prosecuted

Smith Prosecuted Republican Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, Whose Conviction Was Unanimously Overturned By The Supreme Court.

Smith’s Prosecution Of Former Republican Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell Failed, When His Conviction Was Unanimously Overturned By The Supreme Court. “Smith’s DOJ biography in 2015 touted that while chief of the Public Integrity Section, Smith helped with the prosecution against McDonnell, who was indicted and convicted on federal corruption charges related to bribery in 2014. The case was being prosecuted by Smith’s deputy in the Public Integrity Section. McDonnell was investigated while governor, indicted shortly after leaving office in January 2014, convicted in September 2014, and sentenced to two years in prison in 2015. The Supreme Court unanimously overturned McDonnell’s conviction in the summer of 2016.” (Washington Examiner, 6/5/23)

Jack Smith Is Married To A Left-Wing Movie Producer And Joe Biden Donor

Smith Is Married To Katy Chevigny, A Producer Of ‘Becoming’ A Documentary On Michelle Obama. “The wife of newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is a filmmaker who produced a movie about former first lady Michelle Obama and donated to President Biden’s 2020 campaign. Katy Chevigny is credited as a producer on ‘Becoming,’ a 2020 documentary about Obama, and Federal Election Commission records show that she donated $2,000 in support of Biden’s presidential run that same year. “Becoming” centered on the former first lady’s 2019 book tour promoting her memoir of the same title. Big Mouth Productions, where Chevigny is employed as a director and producer, is listed as one of the production companies that worked on the film.” (New York Post, 11/23/22)

Chevigny Contributed $2000 To The 2020 Biden Campaign. “Federal Election Commission records show that she donated $2,000 in support of Biden’s presidential run that same year.” (New York Post, 11/23/22)

On Wednesday morning The Gateway Pundit spoke with two attorneys who gave us the same explanation. Jack Smith did not tell the Grand Jury about the Presidential Records Act or the Clinton Socks Case because he didn’t have to.

Both of these cases exonerate President Trump. Jack Smith did it again. How does this guy keep a job? It appears Jack Smith may be the only liar here.