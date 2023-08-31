CRINGE: Liberal Late Night Hosts Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon, Meyers and Oliver Teaming Up for New Podcast Called ‘Strike Force Five’

Liberal late night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver are teaming up to launch a new podcast.

The five hosts have been off the air since the beginning of the writer strike in Hollywood, not that anyone has really noticed.

You know that it is absolutely killing these hosts that they are unable to go on TV every night and offer their latest woke, garbage take on politics.

They are claiming that the proceeds of the podcast will go to out of work writers but that’s likely just a cover. None of these men need money. This about them being able to get their same tired message out.

Variety reports:

Late-Night Hosts Hook Up for Spotify Podcast With Proceeds to Benefit Unemployed Staffers During Writers Strike Five rival late-night TV hosts — Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver — are teaming with Spotify for “Strike Force Five,” a limited-series podcast discussing the WGA writers strike, which is on the cusp of entering its fifth month. Proceeds from the podcast will go to staffers on each of their shows, which have been suspended because of the strike. “Strike Force Five” will launch Wednesday, Aug. 30, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other major podcast platforms. The limited series will run for at least 12 episodes. All five will participate in each episode while the leader of the conversation rotates. After the WGA strike started on May 2, the quintet of suddenly unemployed talk show hosts started meeting on Zoom to discuss the issues the work stoppage created. Per Spotify, what happened instead “was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations. Now, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers and Oliver invite you to listen in on their once-private chats on this all-new podcast.”

Take a look at this cringe-fest:

MAJOR LIFE UPDATE – for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, @IamJohnOliver & I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support… pic.twitter.com/Czyvlpmba2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 29, 2023

They're upset that nobody missed them. https://t.co/XBm1tETLmY — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 30, 2023

They cannot stand to be ignored.