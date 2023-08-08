The Writer Strike Has Kept Obnoxious Left Wing Late Night Hosts Silent for Three Months – Has Anyone Even Noticed?

One of the upsides of the writer strike in Hollywood is that it has kept obnoxious left wing hacks like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers from being able to spread their anti-Trump hatred on the air every night.

The funny thing is, no one seems to have even noticed. Have you seen anyone on TV expressing sadness over the absence of these morons? Even the liberal media, who are these hosts’ biggest fans, aren’t talking about it.

This is just proof that these losers are past their prime, not funny, and not needed.

FOX News reports:

Writers strike forces liberal late night shows off air for three months, critics say ‘people just don’t care’ The writers strike (now in tandem with the actors strike) has halted production of movies and TV shows across the entertainment industry. Among the first immediately impacted were the late-night shows including “The Late Show” and “The Tonight Show” as well as “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Daily Show,” “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Saturday Night Live,” all of them forced to air re-runs. Political satirist Tim Young says their months-long absence makes it “easy to forget” about them. “Their tired attempts at making funny news-based monologues that were always about Trump had become exhausting and unquotable, so they’d rarely even be covered by entertainment news anymore,” Young told Fox News Digital. “Late night shows are so forgettable that I think people have just moved on… they just aren’t missed.”… Meanwhile, Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” quickly surged since its debut in April 2021 to become one of the most-watched late-night shows, frequently beating Colbert and regularly crushing Kimmel and Fallon.

Check out the results of this Twitter poll:

Late Night shows (Kimmel, Colbert, etc) have been off since the writer’s strike in May. Do you miss Late Night TV? — Farzad Mesbahi (@farzyness) August 6, 2023

That’s funnier than anything Colbert or Kimmel ever said.