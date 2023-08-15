Crime in San Francisco Has Gotten so Bad That Government Employees Are Being Advised to Work From Home

Conditions in the city of San Francisco have deteriorated to the point where government employees who normally report to work at a downtown federal building have been told to work from home.

The building houses the offices of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and multiple federal agencies.

All of this is being allowed to happen. The city could end this tomorrow if they wanted things to return to normal.

Not a Parody: Gov’t Employees Told To Work From Home Due to Rampant Crime Outside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in SF What happened: The Biden administration urged hundreds of government employees in San Francisco to stop coming to work at the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building due to safety concerns. • The 18-story building, which houses various federal agencies and former House speaker Pelosi’s office, sits adjacent to the city’s Tenderloin district, a notorious haven for drug-addled vagrants and other violent criminals. • Pelosi reportedly raised concerns about the safety of the building’s tenants, including members of her staff, in a recent meeting with the U.S. attorney’s office. What they’re saying: “In light of the [disgusting and unsafe] conditions at the [Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building] we recommend employees … maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future,” wrote Cheryl Campbell, the Health and Human Services assistant secretary for administration, in an August 4 memo.

Here’s what it looks like outside the building:

BREAKING: #SanFrancisco The Federal Building is telling Nancy Pelosi and other workers to work from home because coming into the San Francisco federal office is to dangerous. I took a walk outside the San Francisco Federal Building. I SAW 49 PEOPLE SMOKING AND INJECTING FENTANYL… pic.twitter.com/tQe1Q4nQNx — World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) August 14, 2023

This is a choice.

Crime in San Francisco is so out-of-control that employees at the Federal Building are being told to stay home. The building is home to Nancy Pelosi's office, as well as the U.S. Departments of Labor and Health & Human Services. HHS, which is headed by former CA Attorney General… pic.twitter.com/TYFUUvizKC — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) August 13, 2023

Why are people putting up with this?