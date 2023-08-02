Colombian Star Linda Caicedo Collapses for the Second Time in Three Days at Women’s World Cup (VIDEO)

Colombian professional footballer Linda Caicedo collapsed on the pitch for the second time in just three days during a Women’s World Cup match.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Caicedo was rushed to hospital after suffering from a medical emergency.

Video footage captured the moment when Caicedo stopped abruptly, clutching her chest before falling to the ground during a routine training session in Sydney, Australia.

Concerned teammates and medical staff rushed to her side, fearing the worst.

According to Daily Mail, Caicedo was unconscious for at least 90 seconds. Caicedo regained consciousness while being transported to the hospital on a stretcher.

The Colombian FA medical staff assured the public that Caicedo was in good health and that the was just exhausted and experiencing the physical demands and stress of training.

The Colombian sensation collapsed again during a match against Germany.

