Colombian Star Linda Caicedo Collapses for the Second Time in Three Days at Women’s World Cup (VIDEO)

Colombian professional footballer Linda Caicedo collapsed on the pitch for the second time in just three days during a Women’s World Cup match.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported Caicedo was rushed to hospital after suffering from a medical emergency.
Video footage captured the moment when Caicedo stopped abruptly, clutching her chest before falling to the ground during a routine training session in Sydney, Australia.
Concerned teammates and medical staff rushed to her side, fearing the worst.
According to Daily Mail, Caicedo was unconscious for at least 90 seconds. Caicedo regained consciousness while being transported to the hospital on a stretcher.
The Colombian FA medical staff assured the public that Caicedo was in good health and that the was just exhausted and experiencing the physical demands and stress of training.
The Colombian sensation collapsed again during a match against Germany.
Earlier this week, Caicedo fell to the floor in training with reports claiming it was down to a lack of sleep and the soaring Australian temperatures.
The Real Madrid star dropped to her hands and knees in the 83rd minute of Colombia’s 2-1 win against Germany before laying completely flat on her front as she received treatment.
She was eventually helped to her feet and made her way to the sidelines.
But rather than subbing her off, the teen was remarkably allowed to carry on playing.
She was eventually replaced by Marcela Restrepo in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Caicedo hit a 52nd-minute wonder goal to put Colombia 1-0 up in Sydney.
Alexandra Popp’s 89th-minute penalty levelled before Manuela Vanegas’ headed winner sparked bedlam in the 97th minute.