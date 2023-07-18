18-Year-Old Colombian World Cup Star Linda Caicedo Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing During Training (VIDEO)

The FIFA Women’s World Cup was recently shaken by a terrifying incident involving Colombian striker Linda Caicedo.

Caicedo was rushed to hospital after suffering from a medical emergency.

Video footage captured the moment when Caicedo stopped abruptly, clutching her chest before falling to the ground during a routine training session in Sydney, Australia.

Concerned teammates and medical staff rushed to her side, fearing the worst.

According to Daily Mail, Caicedo was unconscious for at least 90 seconds. Caicedo regained consciousness while being transported to the hospital on a stretcher.

However, it was later revealed that Caicedo was allegedly exhausted and experiencing the physical demands and stress of training.

The Colombian FA medical staff assured the public that Caicedo was in good health and that the incident was merely a temporary setback.

“Linda is very tired,” a Colombian FA medical staff member claimed to media.

“What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well and all is back to normal.”

Caicedo’s status for Sunday’s game versus Germany is uncertain at this time.

