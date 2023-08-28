Chummy Weiss Prosecutor Emailed to Joe Biden’s Secret Address and Gushed About How Much He ‘Loves’ Biden Family

A prosecutor for US Attorney from Delaware Dave Weiss emailed Joe Biden’s secret email account and gushed about how much he loved the Biden family.

Alexander Mackler, a prosecutor in Dave Weiss’s office investigating Hunter Biden between August 2016 through May 2019, previously emailed Joe Biden at his “Robin Ware” email gushing over the Biden family.



email courtesy of Daily Mail

The Daily Mail reported:

A Delaware prosecutor who worked in the office that is now prosecuting Hunter Biden sent messages to a secret email address that Hunter’s father Joe had set up for himself, laptop records show. Alexander Mackler, 40, is a Biden family friend and worked as a prosecutor in the Delaware US Attorney’s office from August 2016 through May 2019 – when the office’s probe into Hunter’s shady overseas dealings was already underway. Congress is demanding records from the Biden administration on Joe’s use of personal email addresses to conduct government business, after communications on Hunter’s laptop show the president used at least four aliases, with fake names including ‘Robert L Peters’ and ‘Robin Ware’. One of the emails shows Mackler wrote to Joe at the address [email protected] Mackler, now Deputy Delaware Attorney General, worked as campaign manager for Joe’s late son Beau Biden in his successful 2010 bid for the state’s AG. In July 2015, a month after Beau’s death, Mackler wrote a heartfelt condolence email to the Biden family, including to one of Joe’s secret addresses.