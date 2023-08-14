Chicken Zuckerberg’s Spokesperson Releases Statement Saying He’s ‘Out of Town’ After Musk Vows to Drive to His House to Fight

Mark Zuckerberg has released a statement through a spokesperson saying that he is out of town, in response to X owner Elon Musk vowing to go to his house tonight to fight.

The two tech giants have been discussing an MMA fight against each other to benefit charity, but Zuckerberg claimed over the weekend that he does not believe Musk is serious about the fight.

“Mark is traveling right now and isn’t in Palo Alto,” a spokesperson for Zuckerberg at Meta, Iska Saric, told The Verge. “Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house.”

There was some hasty bag packing at the Zuckerberg residence today! Traveling my ass. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

“There was some hasty bag packing at the Zuckerberg residence today! Traveling my ass,” Musk replied.

Earlier in the day, Musk had announced that he would drive to Zuckerberg’s house this evening to try and fight him. He also said that he would live stream the whole “adventure.”

“For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to [Zuckerberg]’s house,” Musk tweeted. “Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time!”

For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

Musk added, “If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

He can’t eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

The X owner has been taunting Zuckerberg for 24 hours and calling him a “chicken” after the Meta CEO claimed that he does not believe Musk is serious about the fight.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious, and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

Post by @zuck View on Threads

Zuckerberg continued, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, shared a screenshot of an exchange between the two men, in which Musk offered to do a real or practice fight in the Meta mogul’s yard.

“Wanna do a practice bout at your house next week?” Musk said in a text.

Zuckerberg replied, “If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete. I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this, and do it soon, or we should move on.”

“I will be in Palo Alto on Monday,” Musk replied. “Let’s fight in your Octagon.”

Musk added that he has not trained much, but did spar a bit with podcast host Lex Friedman.

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

“While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win,” Musk added.

Musk later tweeted that he is “gonna bang on his door tomorrow and demand to fight.”

I’m gonna bang on his door tomorrow and demand to fight — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Musk continued on Monday, claiming that he would be showing up to Zuckerberg’s home.