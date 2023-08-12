Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Returns to the Field for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin made headlines in January when he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football from cardiac arrest.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills shared the news that Hamlin returned to the field for a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at the Bills’ home stadium.

Hamlin has provided regular updates on his progress since the incident via Twitter and, in April, he announced his return to the NFL and revealed his diagnosis.

“The diagnosis of pretty much what happened to me was basically Commotio Cordis…Commotio Cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports,” Damar Hamlin said.

Damar Hamlin was cleared to resume all football activities.

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

CBS News reports:

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who had a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is back in his NFL first game since a blow to the chest caused his heart to stop. The Bills shared photos on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, of Hamlin warming up before their first preseason game of the year on Sunday. They are playing the Indianapolis Colts at the Bills’ home stadium, according to the team’s website. “Warming up with 3,” the team posted, along with an emoji of two hands making a heart shape, a reference to a gesture often made by the player. The photos show Hamlin from behind, dressed in the team’s white uniform and red accessories.

Damar Hamlin back on the field for the Bills today and just made the tackle. pic.twitter.com/utkO8NEOiO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 12, 2023

In July, Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Bill’s training staff that helped save his life.