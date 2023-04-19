Damar Hamlin Announces His Return to the NFL and Reveals His Diagnosis (VIDEO)

Damar Hamlin on Tuesday announced his return to the NFL and revealed his diagnosis.

“The diagnosis of pretty much what happened to me was basically Commotio Cordis…Commotio Cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports,” Damar Hamlin said.

Damar Hamlin was cleared to resume all football activities.

VIDEO:

Recall, Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in January after making a tackle.

WATCH:

#Buffalo #Bills player safety Damar Hamlin makes this tackle and with incredible force makes contact to the ground. He then gets up only to fall down involuntarily. This seems like a vasovagal syncope phenomenon where a stressful trigger leads to a sudden drop in HR and BP. pic.twitter.com/Ozw9vxtNi8 — Riyaz Manjiyani, PT, DPT (@RiyazManjiyani) January 3, 2023

The NFL suspended the game after Damar Hamlin was taken away by ambulance.