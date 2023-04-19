Damar Hamlin Announces His Return to the NFL and Reveals His Diagnosis (VIDEO)

by

Damar Hamlin on Tuesday announced his return to the NFL and revealed his diagnosis.

“The diagnosis of pretty much what happened to me was basically Commotio Cordis…Commotio Cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports,” Damar Hamlin said.

Damar Hamlin was cleared to resume all football activities.

VIDEO:

Recall, Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in January after making a tackle.

WATCH:

The NFL suspended the game after Damar Hamlin was taken away by ambulance.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.