BREAKING UPDATE: Eric Trump Confirms to The Gateway Pundit: “Mar-a-Lago Has Not Been Sold or Transferred in Any Regard”

In a recent statement, Eric Trump has cleared the air regarding rumors surrounding President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Claims had been circulating that the former President had transferred or sold his renowned Palm Beach estate, but these reports have now been firmly debunked.

Eric Trump spoke out to clarify the ownership status of Mar-a-Lago.

“This is pure FAKE NEWS and Zillow has corrected their listing. Mar-a-Lago has not been sold or transferred in any regard,” Eric Trump told The Gateway Pundit.

Earlier Friday, far-left Newsweek reported that President Trump allegedly transferred the ownership of Mar-a-Lago to his son Don Jr. before his arrest.

Newsweek reported:

Donald Trump has reportedly sold his signature Mar-a-Lago luxury residence in Florida, according to a Zillow listing which said the resort was purchased on August 4—weeks before the former president voluntarily turned himself in at Fulton County jail in Georgia, where he was booked on 13 felony counts. But a later report by The Express mentions that the former president might have not really “sold” the property, but simply transferred its ownership to an organization owned by his son Donald Trump Jr. The listing, which is still available on Zillow’s website, shows that a 5,061-square-foot residence at 1100 S Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida, was sold on Friday, August 4 for $422,000,000. While the home is not listed by Zillow as “Mar-a-Lago,” the address corresponds to that of Trump’s Palm Beach residence, and so does its size, roughly. The listing also mentioned that the last time that the property was sold was on April 6, 1995—the exact same date when the former president turned the residence, which he purchased in 1985 for $2 million, into The Mar-a-Lago Club. At the time, Zillow said the property was acquired for $12,000,000.

This is not true according to Eric Trump.

