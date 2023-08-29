Border Patrol in Texas and Arizona Swamped With Illegal Aliens; Reporter: “Absolutely Overwhelmed and Cannot Patrol the Border”

by

NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley posted on Tuesday that the Border Patrol is being overwhelmed with illegal aliens such that they cannot patrol the border because of having to process and care for so many migrants.

Migrants enter U.S. near Lukeville, Arizona after passing through flood gates welded open by the Biden administration, screen image via New York Post/YouTube, August 21, 2023

“#BREAKING DHS sources confirm there are more than 20k migrants in CBP custody right now—Most of the sectors are exceeding capacity—The El Paso Sector is leading with more than 4,500 people in facilities there. The last time we saw capacity numbers this high was the week leading up to the end of #Title42 which many deemed crisis levels—And resources were surged to the border. Agents in the Tucson Sector say they are absolutely overwhelmed and cannot patrol the border because they are busy transporting/processing hundreds of people— 1,454 crossed yesterday—Sources say a group of 400+ migrants crossed this morning in Lukeville, Arizona.”

Lukeville is where the Biden administration recently welded open flood gates in President Trump’s border wall, allowing illegal aliens to flood into the U.S.

Real America’s Voice reporter Anthony Aguero reported this weekend from Lukeville, Arizona on the hundreds of illegal aliens being allowed in each day by the Biden administration, “Lukeville, Arizona international port of entry looks like a county jail house with inmates. All military age males from Congo, Egypt, India, Brazil, Ecuador and Guatemala just to name a few. Very few women. They’re importing an army. If you find value in my work please consider going to http://GiveSendGo.com/BorderFight. The money goes straight in to the gas tank to help us continue to expose what’s truly happening. I don’t just tell you stories or regurgitate other people’s experiences as my own, I’m actually boots on the ground bringing you the truth.”

Texas and Border Patrol officials report 250 stash houses with over 3,200 illegal aliens have been found just this year in the El Paso sector:

One stash house found this month had no running water or air conditioning:

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.